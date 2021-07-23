GoByte Hits Market Cap of $360,995.23 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $360,995.23 and $144.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001097 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

