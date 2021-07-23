GoByte Market Capitalization Achieves $375,497.31 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. GoByte has a total market cap of $375,497.31 and approximately $293.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001074 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

