GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of GoDaddy worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after acquiring an additional 711,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,091 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

