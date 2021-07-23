Gogo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,186 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,739% compared to the average volume of 282 put options.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gogo by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 115,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $10.42 on Friday. Gogo has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.87.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

