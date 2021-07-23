Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $343,883.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00104933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00140383 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,814.27 or 1.00621177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

