GoldenPyrex 1-Day Volume Hits $375.00 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 140.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $1.20 million and $375.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00143390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,492.67 or 1.00067628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

