Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,151,050 FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,151,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HERAU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

