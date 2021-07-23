Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 439,560 Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 439,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of OLO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $3,299,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $469,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $5,278,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE OLO opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

