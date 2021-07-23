Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 189.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of M.D.C. worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in M.D.C. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $49.53 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

