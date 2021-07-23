Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of MFA Financial worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $165,536,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 43,789 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100,633 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.56.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

MFA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.