Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 31,738 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.27% of OneSpaWorld worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 872.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.74 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

