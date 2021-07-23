Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 333,513 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785,608 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Kinross Gold worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 243,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

