Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 168,857 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

