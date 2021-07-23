Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,847 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSD opened at $109.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.77. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.