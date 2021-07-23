Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 90,989 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Globus Medical worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $466,342,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE GMED opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,430 shares of company stock valued at $22,523,163. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.