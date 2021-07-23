Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Sogou worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sogou by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 688,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sogou during the 4th quarter worth about $7,111,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sogou by 2,826.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 616,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sogou by 483.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 463,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sogou during the 4th quarter worth about $4,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.25. Sogou Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

Sogou Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

