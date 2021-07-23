Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Under Armour worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 489,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Under Armour by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Under Armour by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

NYSE:UAA opened at $20.23 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

