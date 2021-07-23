Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.33 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,248 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of EnerSys worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENS stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

