Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299,829 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Kemper worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,056,000 after buying an additional 453,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after buying an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 762.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 55.3% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 245,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 87,426 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMPR opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.76. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

