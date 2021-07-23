Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187,998 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Belden worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 615.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDC opened at $46.85 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

