Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.65 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of The Ensign Group worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.14. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

