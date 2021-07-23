Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,509 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $22.49 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

