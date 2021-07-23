Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,695,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

