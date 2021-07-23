Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 37,941 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after buying an additional 464,068 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on REYN. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.