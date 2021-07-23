Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 170.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.35% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Shares of PRPB opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.