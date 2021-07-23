Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of LiveRamp worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in LiveRamp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.51. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

