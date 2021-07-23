Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of DKL stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. The business had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. Analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

