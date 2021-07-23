Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Canopy Growth worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,131,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

CGC stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

