Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 156,570 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 165.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Noah worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Noah by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Noah by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Noah by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Noah by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Noah stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.40. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. Research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

