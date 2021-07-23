Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 31,630 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of The E.W. Scripps worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSP shares. Huber Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $18.60 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.11.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

