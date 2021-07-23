Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 833,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.33% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $206,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $580,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 2,142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RSVA opened at $17.73 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

