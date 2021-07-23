Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,698 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Stantec worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Stantec by 758.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,475 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Stantec by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after buying an additional 917,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stantec by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after buying an additional 552,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after buying an additional 427,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

STN stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

