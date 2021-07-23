Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 127,428 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,428 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

