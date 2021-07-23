Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 137,537 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Patterson Companies worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after purchasing an additional 178,106 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock worth $205,144 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.