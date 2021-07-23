Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 146,573 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Criteo worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Criteo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,378,000 after acquiring an additional 320,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Criteo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,126,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,444,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.61. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

