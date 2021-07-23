Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 17,602 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of PROS worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000.

PROS stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

