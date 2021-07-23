Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 27,467 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,467 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

