Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 296,741 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296,741 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Franklin Electric worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $80.71 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.