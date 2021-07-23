Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 505,505 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 505,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $76,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

ICPT opened at $17.19 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $570.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

