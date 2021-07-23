Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 50,916 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,916 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Tenaris worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tenaris by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TS shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Tenaris stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.