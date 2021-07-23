Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,662 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of IPG Photonics worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,933,000 after purchasing an additional 103,756 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP opened at $212.09 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

