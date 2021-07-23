Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $11.68 Million Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,142,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.06% of Health Assurance Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,589,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,659,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,227,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

