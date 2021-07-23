Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $163.39 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

