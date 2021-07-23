Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) is Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,846 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.48% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $26,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,842,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $315,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL remained flat at $$100.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,143. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.