Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 14,309 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FL. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.48.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

