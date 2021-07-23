Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of HEXO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO in the first quarter worth $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HEXO by 308.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in HEXO by 734.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 286.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 98,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 12.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. HEXO Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $646.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. Research analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HEXO has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

