Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 11,567 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,434 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zumiez worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $43.10 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,614 shares of company stock valued at $688,194 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

