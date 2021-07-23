Gourmet Galaxy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $81,400.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $632,012.52 and approximately $81,400.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00873895 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

