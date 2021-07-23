Gourmet Galaxy Tops One Day Volume of $53,994.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $550,664.19 and $53,994.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00048930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00869877 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

