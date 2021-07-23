Graft Market Capitalization Achieves $183,431.15 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graft has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $183,431.15 and approximately $31,559.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.10 or 0.00604517 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

